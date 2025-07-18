Mike Johnson Claims Trump Has 90% Approval Rating!

Mike Johnson on Trump: "His approval ratings are skyrocketing. CNN had a story a day or two ago -- he was at a 90 percent approval rating! There's never been a president that high."

So...Mike Johnson let this one fly this morning. Absolutely no pushback from CNBC's Joe Kernan, because, presumably, fact-checking isn't in his job description, so he just let it slide.

What Johnson thought he heard and what CNN's Harry Enten actually said were two different things, though. Enten was referring to polls results showing Trump's support among Republicans , with this present Epstein mess dominating the newscycle.

A tweet from The Daily Caller is probably what he saw.

NEW: CNN's Harry Enten "SURPRISED" Trump's approval among GOP has *RISEN* amid Epstein backlash



"Republicans who approve of Trump — look at our CNN poll. The prior one: 86%. The one out this week: 88% with Republicans."



"How about Quinnipiac? The prior poll: 87% approval…" — Jason Cohen (@JasonJournoDC) July 17, 2025

What the data really shows though is that Trump's approval rating is at its lowest point of his second term, and trending downward. (via G. Elliot Morris at Strength in Numbers)

As of 8:00 AM Eastern on July 18, 2025, Donald Trump's approval rating in the Strength In Numbers average is 42.6%, versus a 53.5% disapproval. Trump's net score of -10.9 is a new low for his second term.

So, among normal people, as opposed to the Trump cult, Trump's approval is bad and getting worse by the day.