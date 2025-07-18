Mike Johnson Claims Trump Has 90% Approval Rating!

Mike Johnson on Trump: "His approval ratings are skyrocketing. CNN had a story a day or two ago -- he was at a 90 percent approval rating! There's never been a president that high."
So...Mike Johnson let this one fly this morning. Absolutely no pushback from CNBC's Joe Kernan, because, presumably, fact-checking isn't in his job description, so he just let it slide.
What Johnson thought he heard and what CNN's Harry Enten actually said were two different things, though. Enten was referring to polls results showing Trump's support among Republicans, with this present Epstein mess dominating the newscycle.
A tweet from The Daily Caller is probably what he saw.
What the data really shows though is that Trump's approval rating is at its lowest point of his second term, and trending downward. (via G. Elliot Morris at Strength in Numbers)
As of 8:00 AM Eastern on July 18, 2025, Donald Trump's approval rating in the Strength In Numbers average is 42.6%, versus a 53.5% disapproval. Trump's net score of -10.9 is a new low for his second term.
So, among normal people, as opposed to the Trump cult, Trump's approval is bad and getting worse by the day.
this is truly one of the most outrageous lies I have ever heard, which is really saying something considering how much these folks lie https://t.co/0bWbmCfnqJ
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 18, 2025