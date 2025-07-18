Mike Johnson Claims Trump Has 90% Approval Rating!

"His approval ratings are skyrocketing. CNN had a story a day or two ago -- he was at a 90 percent approval rating! There's never been a president that high!"
By Ed ScarceJuly 18, 2025

Mike Johnson on Trump: "His approval ratings are skyrocketing. CNN had a story a day or two ago -- he was at a 90 percent approval rating! There's never been a president that high."

So...Mike Johnson let this one fly this morning. Absolutely no pushback from CNBC's Joe Kernan, because, presumably, fact-checking isn't in his job description, so he just let it slide.

What Johnson thought he heard and what CNN's Harry Enten actually said were two different things, though. Enten was referring to polls results showing Trump's support among Republicans, with this present Epstein mess dominating the newscycle.

A tweet from The Daily Caller is probably what he saw.

What the data really shows though is that Trump's approval rating is at its lowest point of his second term, and trending downward. (via G. Elliot Morris at Strength in Numbers)

As of 8:00 AM Eastern on July 18, 2025, Donald Trump's approval rating in the Strength In Numbers average is 42.6%, versus a 53.5% disapproval. Trump's net score of -10.9 is a new low for his second term.

7b529251-0488-4e67-83cc-b18116a1592f_1220x936-ezgif.com-webp-to-jpg-converter

So, among normal people, as opposed to the Trump cult, Trump's approval is bad and getting worse by the day.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon