Stephen Miller: Elections A Choice Between White Supremacy Or Ghetto

Stephen Miller’s influence in the White House has reportedly “quietly diminished” of late, but the guy who could easily make you lose your appetite just by looking at him is still Donald Trump’s White House deputy chief of staff for policy.

According to The Daily Beast, Miller’s “apparent sidelining by Donald Trump is a deliberate ruse to allow him to secretly retain his iron grip on immigration policy.”

Whenever “policy” is used in the same sentence as Miller’s name, what is really meant is “white supremacy" and "ethnic cleansing."

Whether sidelined or scheming, Fox News welcomed Miller’s racist “insights” into politics on Wednesday. There, Miller declared, “The major political dividing line in America today is between a First World vision of America and a Third World vision of America. We see these politics playing out over and over again in every race across this country." We know that "Third World" is Miller's code for poverty caused by people of color.

But speaking of vision… Has this a-hole noticed how the Trump economy is turning the U.S. into an actual Third World country? Trump’s tariffs and his unnecessary war with Iran have caused prices to skyrocket. That’s on top of his Budget for Billionaires that took away health insurance, food benefits, and more to pay for tax cuts for the wealthiest. That’s not counting Donald Trump doing his best imitation of a Banana Republic tin pot dictator. Given Trump's dismal approval ratings, it's pretty clear Americans know who's really causing economic distress.

Personally, I don’t care about Miller’s status. I just don’t want my tax dollars paying the salary of a guy who probably gets a hard-on watching old videos of Hitler.