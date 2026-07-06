Karoline Leavitt Smoked For Trashing Her Own Generation, Damage Control Did NOT Help

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said some no-good, very bad things about her own generation in her recent interview with Fox News that ultimately left her scrambling to control the damage before her peers burned her at the proverbial stake.

Appearing on Jesse Watters' "Primetime," Leavitt went scorched earth on the younger generations of America, accusing Gen Z of "laziness" amid the Democratic Party's attempt at a "full-blown communist revolution" before stating with her whole chest that these "young kids" should just be sent to Cuba or Iran to learn their lesson regarding the value of a hard day's work.

Speaking on modern-day Leftist politicians like New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Leavitt spewed, "This is not your granddaddy's Democrat Party. This is not the grand Democrat Party of JFK. This is a full-blown communist revolution that is taking over Capitol Hill right here in Washington, DC, just a few steps away from where we are sitting right now. The inmates are running the asylum. These are crazy people who are advocating against what I call the three Ps: prison, police, and private property. They don't want any of those things, and those are the ideals that founded this great country 250 years ago. But as President Trump says, communism is easy to sell. You just promise people free stuff until a few years later you're living in squalor with no free home, no free food. You're just sitting there with a whole bunch of communists looking around and saying, 'What the heck happened...'"

It didn't take long for her to pivot her vitriol toward the very generation she hails from.

Citing Cuba as a reference point for her Communism fearmongering, Leavitt claimed that, should Leftists see success in the upcoming midterms, effectively shifting the majority in Congress, the US would promptly find itself "heading down a communist takeover," adding, "Ask the people of Cuba how that worked out for them. They are begging to come here right now."

Watters interjected with a complaint about the generation of young Americans, who are most likely to vote in droves for newer, highly progressive candidates.

"Some of these kids, and I call them kids 'cause they're in their 20s and they've never had real jobs and they're complaining things are expensive," the Fox host told the White House press secretary. "Yes, things are expensive when you don't have a real job. Do you think that's getting traction? Complaining?"

It seems that was all it took for Leavitt to go no holds barred against her own generational peers:

"This generation, my generation, I hate to say it, Gen Z and those younger than me, have been raised with just silver spoons in their mouths, just getting everything handed to them. That's not the values this country was built on. It was built on meritocracy and hard work, pulling up your sleeves, pulling yourself up from your bootstraps, and achieving the American dream, and we need to protect it with all we got.

It's laziness, and it's the liberal indoctrination. You bring up a great point about our education system. However, I will say a silver lining, so many parents that I talk to across the country are homeschooling, are turning to private education, are turning towards Christian schools across the country because they don't want their children being taught these communist and liberal ideas slammed down their throat. It's why President Trump and our, in the White House has advocated so strongly for school choice across the country. We want kids to be taught to love our country. They should. It is the greatest country in the history of the world."

Waters, who was practically foaming fascism at the mouth by this point, suggested, "I say, you know, if they misbehave, just make all these young kids join the Army, right? Shape them up."

"Or send them to Cuba," Leavitt responded. "Send them to Iran. They'll wanna come back real quick."

Suffice it to say, Karoline's comments went over much like a ton of bricks with her fellow Gen Z-ers, so much so that Leavitt took to X today with a wall of text full of more hot air than the IRS Tax Code, attempting to double down and defend her trash take:

I am seeing a lot of bad faith actors take my comments from this interview out of context. So here’s the full interview, and let me expound. This interview was about the rise of communism on the Left, and I was asked by Jesse Watters why so many young people are buying the false promise of “free stuff” being sold by communist politicians. My answer: a combination of laziness, yes, and the liberal indoctrination that has been taking place in our education system for far too long. There are far-left educators pumping students’ heads with garbage, convincing them that hard work and sacrifice won’t pay off down the road because they want them totally reliant on the government instead. I went on to say that’s why President Trump is a huge advocate for school choice, and why so many parents I know are turning to homeschooling. Good parenting matters more than anything, but a solid, civics-based education is also vitally important. I care enough about our country to tell uncomfortable truths. And it’s an undeniable fact that a growing number of young people in our country are falling for the lies of socialism and communism, sold to them by anti-American politicians who’ve never built anything, offer no real solutions, and are intent on tearing down everything that makes this country great. At the same time, it’s also true that many Gen Z Americans are hardworking, entrepreneurial, and deeply patriotic, and it’s vital we protect the American Dream for them. That’s why I am honored to work for President Trump and speak on behalf of an administration that is implementing the right policies to do this: lower taxes, less regulation, stopping Wall Street from purchasing single-family homes, Trump Accounts, and the deportation of illegal aliens who are taking our housing and jobs. There is more work to do, which is why President Trump and our entire administration won’t stop fighting to make life better and more affordable for young people. As the President has correctly warned, “communism is the enemy of free people everywhere. It is the enemy of the Constitution. Above all, it is the enemy of July 4, 1776.” So I will continue to call out the radical Democrats, socialists, and communists who are lying to our youth, and I know the President will continue to pursue an economic and domestic agenda that expands and strengthens the American Dream for generations to come.

Unsurprisingly, her monologue proved itself to be resoundingly and unequivocally unhelpful.

Better luck next time, Karoline.