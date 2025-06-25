Ted Cruz Attempts To Recover From Tucker's Trashing By Attacking CNN

Fox News reported the same thing Cruz is whining about on Monday, with no blowback from Trump or anyone else. So what is Cruz on about?
By John AmatoJune 25, 2025

Ted Cruz and Fox News's Jesse Watters attacked CNN's reporting that Trump's bombing of Iran didn't destroy all their nuclear sites.

Stinky jockstrap Jesse Watters was upset that CNN ran the story. Cruz saw an opportunity to get people to forget his loss to Tucker Carlson, and attacked CNN as "part of the Democratic party."

Oddly, Fox News' own Jennifer Griffin reported on Monday that the Trump administration has no idea where the enriched uranium is as well as having no idea "what the bomb damage assessment at Isfahan, with its hardened tunnels some 600 feet deep, really were." No one at the White House let alone Ted Cruz had a comment on that accurate report. Hmm.

WATTERS: The IAEA says there's probably contamination. They saw everything caved in, the entrances, the whole thing's rubble. Why do you think CNN would do this? (Why did Fox News do it too?)

CRUZ: You know, look, I think it's who they are.

CNN and, and much of the corporate media, Donald Trump broke them and, and they're just, they have panels together discuss is Donald Trump the devil or is he Adolf Hitler?

That's, that's just where they are. It's why nobody watches them anymore because it's just, you know, it's just who they are. And I think people are frustrated. We know that they hate the president and it's, look, they're an extension.

They are the left wing of the Democrat party and the Democrat party right now, they have no positive agenda for the country.

They are a party of anger and hate. They hate the president. We just saw an incredible military strike that successfully took out Iran's nuclear weapons capability.

There is no confirmation that the bombs took out Iran's nuclear weapons capabilities. Cancun Cruz knows this too, but he's speaking to the MAGA rubes. Trump claiming total destruction from the bombs is juvenile, but predictable.

Any media that dares to question Trump is called "scum."

Ted Cruz then told the cult that Trump's airstrike weren't really about Israel.

And, and, and Jesse, one of the important things to understand, the attack that president Trump carried out this weekend, yes, it was supporting our friend and ally Israel, but much more importantly, it was defending America because when the Ayatollah chants death to America,

Angry rhetoric is now justification for massive airstrikes.

If CNN is part of the Democratic party, what does that make Fox News? Right-wing propagandists who lie and mislead viewers for Trump.

