Fox News: No One Knows Where The Uranium Is In Iran

It's too early to tell what actual damage was done to Iran's nuclear program? Wait, what?
By John AmatoJune 24, 2025

As Trump was doing handstands claiming they destroyed Iran's nuclear program, Fox News Pentagon reporter Jennifer Griffin reports that the US military is uncertain how much damage they've actually done and has no idea where 900 pounds of enriched uranium is.

Hey Fox, your own Sean Hannity still believes Saddam's non-existent WMDs are in Syria!

GRIFFIN: A seventh B-2 bomber dropped two 30,000-pound bombs on the underground uranium enrichment site at Natanz.

Lastly, thirty Tomahawk missiles fired from an Ohio-class submarine 400 miles away landed at Isfahan.

It is much too early to say what the bomb damage assessment at Isfahan, with its hardened tunnels some 600 feet deep, really were.

Current and former Pentagon officials think the program was likely set back by one to two years, but no one knows where the highly enriched uranium actually is, 900 pounds of it, enough for nine nuclear bombs. It could have been moved or could be buried, we're told.

It takes time to assess the damage of any airstrike, especially a target so deeply buried as Iran's nuclear stockpiles are, so Trump's claims that they've done their job is highly exaggerated as usual.

Trump appears to believe war is like a video game of some kind.

This is the real deal. People are dead.

The Iranians have attacked the largest American military installation in the Middle East, but it's highly doubtful that's the end to their retaliation.

Trump continues to play the fool on his social media site. There appears to be a ceasefire but none of these clowns can be trusted.

