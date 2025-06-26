Pete Hegseth Tries To Bully Fox News Reporter, Fails Miserably

Secretary of Defense Peter Hegseth blasted Fox News Pentagon reporter Jennifer Griffin for intentionally "misrepresenting" what Trump says, but she vociferously clapped back.

On Tuesday, Fox News Pentagon reporter Jennifer Griffin explained that the US military was uncertain how much damage they've actually done and has no idea where 900 pounds of enriched uranium is.

This flies in the face of Trump's constant refrain that Iran's nuclear facilities were obliterated. Therefore, the Secretary of Defense was dispatched to smear her, and anyone else who dares to question the Great and Powerful OzTrump.

When Griffin stood up to him, he backed down.

GRIFFIN: It's about highly enriched uranium. Do you have certainty that all the highly enriched uranium was inside the Fordow Mountain or some of it, because there were satellite photos that showed more than a dozen trucks there two days in advance. Are you certain none of that highly enriched uranium was moved? HEGSETH: Of course, we're watching every single aspect. But Jennifer, you've been about the worst, the one who misrepresents the most intentionally, what the president says.



I'm familiar. GRIFFIN: I was the first to report about the ventilation shafts on Saturday night. And in fact, I was the first to describe the B-2 bombers, the refueling, the entire mission with great accuracy. So I take issue with that. HEGSETH: I appreciate you acknowledging that this was the first to operate, the most successful mission based on operational security that this department has done since you've been here. And I appreciate that.

Under Trump, the SecDef's only function is to attack any press report Trump doesn't like.

Griffin is one of the only on air Fox News reporters who doesn't play the right wing propaganda game and does her best to call it the way it is. Griffin never attacks Trump personally.

She was not happy and her face showed it when Hegseth tried to bully her.

In the end he had to refrain from being a dick to her.

The Trump administration are the biggest babies with the thinnest skin of any administration before them.

After the press conference ends, Fox & Friends returns back to air -- and this will completely shock you -- they did not defend their current colleague Jennifer Griffin after their old co-host Pete Hegseth sullied her character and reporting. — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona.bsky.social) 2025-06-26T12:56:26.865Z

Summary of Hegseth press conference: 1. Trump is the greatest military strategist & political leader in human history. 2. This was the most brilliant military operation ever. 3. Iran will ever bother anyone again thanks to Trump’s leadership. 4. The media is mean. — Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) 2025-06-26T12:47:16.091Z

UPDATE: (Frances Langum): At long last Brit Hume did come to Griffin's defense.