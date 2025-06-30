'He Wasn't Ready': Fox News Trashes Pete Hegseth After Presser Crashes And Burns

Fox News contributor Liz Claman criticized Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth after a question from correspondent Jennifer Griffin "triggered" him at a recent press conference on Iran.

"For Secretary Pete Hegseth, the main target was the media," Fox News host Howard Kurtz said Sunday of last week's statements to the press. "Liz, who do you think those anti-press comments were aimed at? Who was the audience for saying you all hate Trump, and that's why you want to tear them down?"

"I don't think that Secretary Hegseth was good at communicating there," Claman replied. "He had a script; he was ready to go on attack. And when he went after Fox News' Jennifer Griffin, if you notice... She asked a question that was a follow-up to another reporter's question, which was actually quite magnanimous, but it was very calm saying, well, wait, can you just address what the previous reporter asked about those satellite photos that showed a bunch of trucks two days before the B-2 brilliant bombing attacks."

"He just got extremely triggered, and he said, Jennifer, you're the worst," she continued. "And he seemed to have a very sensitive nerve that was somehow touched by reporters who were simply asking questions."

Claman argued that Hegseth should leave the press conferences "to the generals who are calm, collected, and almost professorial in explaining things."

"Pete Hegseth was ready, I don't know for what, but he really kind of got triggered there," she added. "It made it look like he wasn't ready to answer a question that was quite obvious."