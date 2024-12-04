Hegseth Crashes & Burns On The Betting Markets

Pete Hegseth's chances of becoming the next Secretary of Defense are effectively zero at this point, and word is that Trump is already shopping around for a replacement.

Source: Mediaite

CNN anchor John Berman audibly exclaimed from off-camera when CNN data Jedi Harry Enten revealed Pete Hegseth — President-elect Donald Trump’s embattled nominee for defense secretary — has dropped steeply in betting markets.

Hegseth’s nomination has been endangered by bombshells like a rape allegation and the revelation of a 2018 email from Penelope Hegseth to her son in which she called him “an abuser of women” — and now, a devastating whistleblower report.

On Wednesday’s edition of CNN News Central, Berman could be heard exclaiming “WHOAH!’ as Enten ran down the bleak numbers for Hegseth, who has gone from a high of 83 percent to just 12 percent:

KATE BOLDUAN: Since Trump announced his plans to nominate the former Fox News anchor, a bunch of past allegations have surfaced of drunken misbehavior, sexual misconduct and financial mismanagement of the veterans nonprofit that he once ran.

CNN’s Harry Enten has the numbers on how much has changed for that man and how fast it has changed for him. How have things shifted over the last weeks?

HARRY ENTEN: I mean, oh my! Chance that Hegseth is confirmed–.

JOHN BERMAN: WHOAH!

HARRY ENTEN: –as the defense secretary–. You look three weeks ago, John Berman, very surprised by these stats. He had an 83% chance per the betting markets, tumbling down, a drop of more than 70 percentage points. Holy Toledo! 12% now! I mean, Matt Gaetz, when he steps aside, still had more than a 30% chance–.

KATE BOLDUAN: Oh really?

HARRY ENTEN: –of becoming the next attorney general.

KATE BOLDUAN: Oh wow!