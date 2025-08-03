FCC Commissioner Admits Colbert's Firing Is 'A Consequence That Comes From Trump'

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chief Brendan Carr suggested that late-night host Stephen Colbert was fired as "a consequence that comes from" President Donald Trump.
During a Sunday interview on Fox News, host Howard Kurtz noted that critics believed that there was an "orchestrated arrangement" to have Colbert fired so that the Trump administration would approve Skydance Media's acquisition of Paramount.

Carr, however, dismissed those complaints but said he was "really excited" about the concessions that the new owners had made.

"One of the things that the new buyers of CBS have committed to is unbiased fact-based reporting," he insisted. "They're going to report on a wide variety of political and ideological perspectives. They're committing to getting rid of invidious forms of DEI discrimination, reinvest in local journalism. So I think it's a great win for the American people."

"It's great to have satire," Carr continued. "But one of the stories here is that, you know, Colbert and others went from being court jesters, making fun of everybody, to being court clerics. And they stopped going for joke lines and laugh lines."

"And again, I think it's a consequence that comes from Trump because he said that these elites in Hollywood and New York, they don't get to decide anymore what works in this country from a media perspective."

