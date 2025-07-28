FCC Chairman Brendan Carr Is A Right Wing Hack, Of Course

It's not the job of the FCC to comment on ratings for any program under its purview nor take a political stance to support the president that put the Chairman in charge who used threats of derailing a major merger to get Trump massive payoffs to his frivolous lawsuits.

Trump is having Carr target comedians that poke fun at him and any news network that doesn't promote the MAGA cult. This is an utter disgrace.

Carr spewed this bullshit on CNBC last week:

HOST: Although, Chair Carr, I mean, Colbert is a comedian and you keep talking about journalism and fairness in news, but I guess where is that line between, we all remember Carson and Jay Leno giving Reagan the business, where does that fit into this discussion? CARR: Well, I think what's interesting about all of this is these late night shows, not just the late night shows, but across the board, they have such a storied history and it's sort of sad to see what's happening to Colbert. They obviously can't get it done, they're not making money over there, but I think they need, of course, correction and frankly I think the media industry across this country needs, of course, correction. Again, the American people simply do not trust the mainstream media and for broadcasters, again, different than cable, different than podcast, for broadcasters, they have a federal license and they are obligated to operate in the public interest and the extent that we're starting to see some changes, I think that's a good thing and frankly I think it will help restore some of the trust that's been lost with the American people.

It's in the public interest to offer opposing views to the MAGA GOP.

Brendan Carr is the worst type of hack to put in charge of anything. He is not in charge of content being produced by all interstate and international communications.

He is in violation of the First Amendment.

He compared the Colbert show to the mainstream media.

What a fucking twit.