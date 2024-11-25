FCC Pick Says Lawfare Will End... Except For George Soros

Trump's incoming FCC choice, Brendan Carr, who wrote a chapter for Project 2025, told MAGA Queen Maria Bartiromo that he is going to make sure billionaires like Elon Musk are not unfairly treated and then proceeded to claim he may block George Soros from acquiring radio stations.

It's clear to see, that Project 2025 is alive and well under Demented Don, and only very wealthy billionaires supporting Donald Trump will be treated "fairly" under his administration.

BARTIROMO: In the past you've said, look, if your name is Musk or if your name is somebody who the administration doesn't like, you're gonna get different treatment. And that's been the case for the last couple of years, hasn't it? CARR: Yeah, look, that type of lawfare is gonna end for too long in this government, particularly over the last couple of years. Your last name dictated how the government treated you. If your last name was Soros, well, the Commission bent over backwards and gave you a special unprecedented Commission-level shortcut to buy 200 radio stations. If your last name was Musk, well, then you lost 800 million dollar contracts that you lawfully got. Everybody now is gonna get a fair shake going forward. BARTIROMO: Will Soros still be able to acquire those 200 radio stations? CARR: There's a petition for reconsideration pending at the FCC right now and I want to take a very hard look at that.

Carr is a serial liar, but you knew that.

Musk, who is worth roughly $348 billion, is somehow being treated unfairly? While George Soros, who supports Democratic causes, but has also spent half a billion dollars to help refugees worldwide, is not worthy of "fair" treatment.