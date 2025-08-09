Former Superman Actor/RW A-hole, Dean Cain, Joins ICE

Dean Cain—who portrayed Superman on a tv show that began its run before the existence of the Smartphone—took to his Instagram. No, it wasn’t for one of his usual gigs, like pushing faith-based gold—he peddles the Genesis Gold Group, not kidding—by scaring people that “China is targeting your bank account.” It was for...
By Cliff SchecterAugust 9, 2025

From today's Substack on RW d*ck Dean Cain and ICE:

Dean Cain—who portrayed Superman on a tv show that lasted like three years and began its run before the existence of the Smartphone—took to his Instagram this past week. No, it wasn’t for one of his usual gigs, like pushing faith-based gold—he peddles the Genesis Gold Group, not kidding—by scaring people that “China is targeting your bank account.”

The oft-unnoticed, Trump-humping “actor,”—whom I can only guess from his God Gold really needs the money — announced he joined ICE to “protect his country.” With John Williams’ famous Superman theme music blaring in the background. Seriously.

First…dude. You haven’t played Superman since Princess Diana was alive and Kylie Jenner wasn’t. There really has to be a statute of limitations on these things. Second, before anyone even knew you were a right-wing clodpole you were considered the sh*ttiest performer to ever don the cape. You made Kevin Sorbo’s Hercules seem like Shakespeare. Hell George Reeves, who played Kal-El, could do a better Superman than you right now--and he’s been dead for 65 years.

