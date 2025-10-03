Trump’s ICE Gestapo Zip-Tying Kids In Chicago

Donald Trump is not sending the best people to “clean up” Chicago. That is, unless your idea of “best” means armed thugs terrifying legal residents.

According to ABC7 Chicago, DHS officials say they arrested 37 people in Chicago’s South Shore area “known to be frequented by Tren de Aragua members and their associates.” The raid occurred in the middle of the night on Tuesday, September 30.

Clearly, the goal was to intimidate with a show of unnecessary force, not to make residents feel safer.

More via ABC7:

[Resident Pertissue] Fisher said she came out to the hallway of her apartment complex on the corner of 75th and South Shore Drive in her nightgown around 10 p.m. Monday only to find armed ICE agents yelling "police." "It was scary, because I had never had a gun in my face," Fisher said. "They asked my name and my date of birth and asked me, did I have any warrants? And I told them, 'No,' I didn't." Fisher said she was handcuffed before being released around 3 a.m., and she was told that if anyone had any kind of warrant out for them, even if it was unrelated to immigration, they would not be released.

Neighbor Eboni Watson didn’t sound like she feels safer now, either:

"They was terrified. The kids was crying. People was screaming. They looked very distraught. I was out there crying when I seen the little girl come around the corner, because they was bringing the kids down, too, had them zip tied to each other," Watson said. "That's all I kept asking. What is the morality? Where's the human? One of them literally laughed. He was standing right here. He said, 'f*** them kids.'" Watson said trucks and military-style vans were used to separate parents from their children.

“Destruction was left behind inside the apartment complex, with doors blown off their hinges and holes left in the walls,” ABC7 also reported.

Let’s be clear: Donald Trump hates America. Nobody who loves this country would be deliberately terrorizing its citizens. That’s not counting his efforts to destroy economy with tariffs or his efforts to kill citizens by putting an unqualified, brain-wormed, former heroin addict in charge of public health.