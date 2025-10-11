Pritzker: Trump’s Family Should Stop Letting Aides Take Advantage Of His ‘Dementia’

Illinios Gov. JB Pritzker responds to Trump's threats to have him arrested and the fact that the people around Trump are "benefiting from his failure of mental health, his dementia."

This isn't the first time Pritzker has called Trump's mental health into question, and he's been pushing back hard on the troop deployment to Chicago and Trump's threats to arrest him.

Here's the exchange above with Pritzker and The New Republic's Greg Sargent this Friday:

Sargent: Well, Governor, the president has called for your arrest. I just want to ask you this pretty bluntly. Do you expect to be arrested soon?

Governor Pritzker: I do not expect to be arrested. And the President of the United States says a lot of crazy things. I genuinely think there is something wrong with him. I wish that his family would intervene, because I do think he needs mental health help. And I don’t think anybody around him that works for him is going to do that, because they’re benefiting from his failure of mental health, his dementia. I wish somebody would help out the President of the United States.

Meanwhile, you know, he says a lot of crazy things. He doesn’t have authority to arrest elected officials or really anybody where you don’t have any example of a crime being committed. And I find it ironic that this guy who’s a 34-time convicted felon is saying that I should be jailed. I’ve never been accused of, or convicted of, or, you know, gone on trial for anything. He’s the guy who’s done that so many times, and cheated, by the way, in civil court.

And I don’t take it seriously other than I think the man has so much power at his fingertips because he’s president of the United States that the people around him might try to take it upon themselves to just make something up and come after me, or Gavin Newsom, I know they’ve mentioned that they might jail him, or the mayor of the city of Chicago.

Sargent: Well, let’s talk about that. Do you think Stephen Miller is whispering in Trump’s ear that he should start arresting Democrats like you?

Governor Pritzker: Well, he’s saying it out loud. I don’t know why he isn’t whispering in the president’s ear. I mean, he’s basically claiming—and the president repeats these things—but Stephen Miller is claiming that, you know, antifa is involved somehow.

Believe me, come to Broadview, would you, to these protests—there’s no antifa there. I mean, nobody’s revealed themselves to be antifa. I’m not even sure what antifa would look like, but they haven’t revealed themselves or caused any mayhem there. There are people who’ve broken the law, by the way, in those places, but it’s usually like their refusal to step out of the street, you know, when they should be.

But Stephen Miller has essentially demonized any opposition, any opponent of the president of the United States, and made them seem like they’re terrorists. He’s used that word. And he’s called Democrats part of that sort of terrorist network. It’s ridiculous. Stephen Miller is a dangerous individual on his own. He’s very dangerous when he’s got the power of the president backing him up.