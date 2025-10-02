Did Mike Johnson Just Agree That 'The President...Unwell'?

Democratic Pennsylvania Rep. Madeleine Dean confronted House Speaker Mike Johnson over Donald J. Trump's glaringly obvious failing mental health, which the president displayed in front of generals and admirals from around the globe at Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s unprecedented military gathering.

Dean came out and said it: “The president is unhinged. He is unwell.”

Johnson responded, “A lot of folks on your side are, too; I don’t control him," seemingly agreeing with Dean.

“Oh my God, please," Dean shot back. "That performance in front of the generals?”

“I didn’t see it," Johnson insisted.

“It’s so dangerous!" Dean said. "You know I serve on Foreign Affairs and Appropriations, it’s a collision of those two things. Our allies are looking elsewhere. Our enemies are laughing. You have a president who is unwell.”

Dean also confronted Johnson over the racist AI-generated video Trump posted on Truth Social mocking Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, calling them "woke pieces of shit."

Johnson said, “It wasn't my style."

“Not your style?" Dean said. "It's disgraceful. It's racist. You should call it out.”

Following Trump's statement to the top brass, saying that cities like Chicago should be used as "training grounds for the military," Gov. JB Pritzker called for the President to be removed from office under the 25th Amendment.

Gov. Pritzker says Trump has dementia and should be removed from office pic.twitter.com/ILp9PHNtXC — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) October 1, 2025

All of the Republicans need to be confronted with this. Trump has the nuclear codes, and he has unaddressed mental instabilities, and his physical health is declining.