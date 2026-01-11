Spheres Of Influence

Good morning, happy second week of January! I'd say that it can't be worse than the first week, but I feel like that's inviting some kind of disaster or more murders from our current "administration."

Yesterday I attended a funeral for a friend and a protest for someone I wish I could have called friend. The protest made me feel better. I stood out on a freeway overpass with my upside-down flag in 20 MPH Santa Ana winds and listened to the honks from trucks and cars on the freeway and the overpass and somehow felt better about things, even though there was one guy yelling at me to go back to where I came from, as if I could crawl back into my mother's womb or something.

Then the Packers lost and the Rams won, and all I know is that I would really like the Super Bowl to be more interesting this year than it's been in the past.

This coming week we're going to hear more bullshit about Venezuela and the Senate is probably going to bury the subsidy bill the House passed. Or maybe some Senators will decide they need to break from Trump before it's too late. A girl can dream, can't she?

What's your weekend been like? Anything catching your eye this morning?

-Karoli