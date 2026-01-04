Trump's Ignorance: Don-Roe Doctrine

Earlier today, Donald Trump claimed attacking, invading Venezuela, and capturing their president as part of the Monroe doctrine, he now dubs Don-Roe doctrine.

TRUMP: All of these actions were in gross violation of the core principles of American foreign policy dating back more than two centuries, and not anymore. All the way back, it dated to the Monroe Doctrines. And the Monroe Doctrine is a big deal, but we've superseded it by a lot, by a real lot. They now call it the Donroe Doctrine, and I don't know, it's Monroe Doctrine. We sort of forgot about it.

Who is they? Trump is again naming something after himself. In this case another illegal act.

The Monroe Doctrine was a U.S. foreign policy that opposes European colonialism and intervention in the Western Hemisphere that was carried out by President Monroe in 1823.

It was to protect the US from foreign intervention in our hemisphere.

It was not taking over countries and rulers we didn't like and stealing their oil. Teddy Roosevelt then implemented his own version called the Roosevelt Corollary.

The Roosevelt Corollary of December 1904 stated that the United States would intervene as a last resort to ensure that other nations in the Western Hemisphere fulfilled their obligations to international creditors, and did not violate the rights of the United States or invite “foreign aggression to the detriment of the entire body of American nations.”

TRUMP: It was very important, but we forgot about it. We don't forget about it anymore. Under our new national security strategy, American dominance in the Western Hemisphere will never be questioned again. It won't happen.

Nobody forgot about the Monroe Doctrine. It hasn't been necessary in almost two centuries.

Trump just took a page out of Dick Cheney and George W. Bush's playbook to invade Valenzuela. The Bush administration did seek congressional support unlike Trump. If Demented Donald asked Congress to ratify his whim, they most assuredly would not have passed it.

How did invading Iraq work out for the US?