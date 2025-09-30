'Woke Pieces Of Sh*t': Trump Posts AI Slop Mocking Schumer, Jeffries

He's not worried about the shutdown, is he?
By Conover KennardSeptember 30, 2025

Democrats are attempting to restore health care funding cuts that were included in the passage of Trump's Big, Hideous Bill. Meanwhile, a government shutdown appears likely because we lack a serious leader. After meeting with Democratic leaders, Donald J. Trump posted AI-generated content on Truth Social to mock Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. I'm just going to go out on a limb here to suggest that the man-baby president isn't taking his shutdown seriously.

The AI video shows Schumer talking at a podium alongside Jeffries, who is wearing a sombrero.

“Look, guys, there’s no way to sugarcoat it; nobody likes Democrats anymore,” the digitally altered version of Schumer says. “We have no votes left because of all of our woke, trans bulls***. Not even Black people want to vote for us anymore, even Latinos hate us, so we need new voters, and if we give all these illegal aliens free health care, we might be able to get them on our side so they can vote for us.”

“They can't even speak English, so they won’t realize we’re just a bunch of woke pieces of s***, you know, at least for a while until they learn English and they realize they hate us too,” the fake Schumer adds.

Schumer responded on the Bad App:

Jeffries responded, too:

Lawrence: Could you give us your reaction to that video Trump posted tonight?

Jeffries: It's a disgusting video and we're going to continue to make clear: bigotry will get you nowhere. We are fighting to protect the health care of the American people

Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) 2025-09-30T02:20:02.137Z

Asked if there’s any room for negotiations on Obamacare subsidies by Tuesday’s midnight shutdown deadline, Louisiana GOP Sen. John Kennedy said, “Not unless Chuck stops smoking wizard weed.”

“We can negotiate the Obamacare subsidies and reform thereof, but we can’t do it by midnight tomorrow night,” Kennedy added. “That’s what Senator Schumer demanded, and it’s a very unserious proposal. Chuck wants a shutdown.”

Wrong. The cuts to health care are in Trump's atrocious bill, and Democrats have been calling it out. Democrats want to fund healthcare by extending ACA subsidies and restoring funding to Medicaid that was cut by Trump and Republicans, which will leave 20 million Americans without healthcare. And Trump is busy posting AI slop.

As the shutdown looms, let’s play; what are the facts?

FACT: Trump wants to distract from Epstein. RELEASE THE FILES

FACT: Republicans run the House, Senate, & White House… if there is a shutdown, Real Math says it’s the REPUBLICANS’ SHUTDOWN.

Jasmine Crockett (@jasmineforus.bsky.social) 2025-09-29T18:44:49.823Z

