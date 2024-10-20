Mike Johnson Confronted On Trump's Remarks About Golfer's Big Schlong

At a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday, Grandpa Trump talked about his policies Arnold Palmer's massive dick size. Imagine, if you will, Kamala Harris talking about her husband Doug's schlong in the middle of a speech at one of her rallies. Or if President Joe Biden went there. Ooof!

CNN's Jake Tapper quoted an Associated Press article detailing the former President's bizarre remarks and asked House Speaker Mike Johnson about that. Johnson, of course, pivoted to an unrelated issue.

"You heard (former) President Trump's remarks," Tapper said. "Let me read you the lead of the Associated Press story about Trump's rally in Pennsylvania. Quote: Donald Trump's campaign suggested he would begin previewing his closing argument Saturday night with Election Day barely two weeks away. But the former President kicked off his rally with a detailed story about Arnold Palmer, at one point even praising the late legendary golfer's genitalia, unquote."

"Is this really the closing message you want voters to hear from Donald Trump's stories about Arnold Palmer's penis?" Tapper asked.

"Well, listen, I think that the headline that I read about the rally in Pennsylvania yesterday was the big question," Johnson said. "And it's the one that Kamala Harris has not been able or willing to answer. And that is, are you better off now than you were under the Trump administration four years ago?"

"And no one can answer that question with a yes," he continued. "I mean, no one."

Fact check: That is a lie. Four years ago, grocery stores had empty shelves, and vehicles were used as mobile morgues. Republicans want you to forget about that.

"I'm absolutely convinced," Johson said while not answering the question. "There's an energy out there right now. I'm convinced that we are going to win the White House, the Senate, and the House."

After pivoting to the "wide-open border" that is not open, Johnson said, "This shouldn't be about personalities."

"I'm sure that you think that a policy debate would be better than a personality debate," Tapper said. "But if President Biden had gone on stage and spoke about the size of a pro golfer's penis, I think you would be on this show right now saying you were shocked and appalled."

"And you would suggest it was evidence of his cognitive decline," the CNN host continued. "I wonder how Trump's remarks, not just the one about Arnold Palmer and his, quote, manhood, but everything we've heard from Trump this week, how it fits in with the analysis that The New York Times offered a few days ago."

"They looked at his speeches from 2015 and 2016 and looked at his speeches today and said, quote, with the passage of time, the 78-year-old former president's speeches have grown darker, harsher, longer, angrier, less focused, more profane, and increasingly fixated on the past," he continued. "I know you want to talk about policy, and I respect that."

"But the reason that Donald Trump is not up 10 points is because of comments like that one, where people do have concerns about his fitness, his acuity, and his stability," he said. "Why is he talking about Arnold Palmer's penis in front of Pennsylvania voters?"

"Jake, you seem to like that line a lot," Johnson said.

"Let me just say something," Tapper said. "I don't want to be talking about this. Donald Trump is out there saying it."

"Don't say it again," Johnson said.

The Harris campaign responded to Trump bringing up Palmer's junk:

The Harris campaign is so good at this pic.twitter.com/EVWlWBH2wa — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 20, 2024