All I can say is, imagine, once again, how the media would be reacting if this came out of a Democrat's mouth. Here's Trump this Saturday at a rally in Latrobe, PA, waxing poetically about Arnold Palmer's penis size.

TRUMP: This guy... this guy... this is a guy that was all man. This man was strong and tough. And I refuse to say it, but when he took showers with the other pros, they came out of there, they said, oh, my God. That's unbelievable. I had to say it.

Trump is so f-ing weird. Seems Grandpa Concentration Camp played marbles & lost all the game pieces pic.twitter.com/k4SuvZM751 — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) October 19, 2024

What was Trump doing talking to “other pros” about the size of Arnold Palmer’s penis? And what the hell does this have to do with the election and helping people across the country? — Zion Darkwood (@ZionDarkwood) October 19, 2024

People would come out of the showers and marvel at what a big dick Arnold Palmer had.



People would come out of the Oval Office and marvel at what a big dick Donald Trump was. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) October 19, 2024

This should be a major new story. This is not normal. Howard Dean had to drop out of the running for screaming, “Yee Haw” at a rally but Trump can talk d*ck size…and of all people, Arnold Palmer’s, and it’s acceptable?



How can this race even be close? My G_d. — Emily Thies☮️ (@ejthies15) October 19, 2024

Is the MSM gonna talk about how only a few weeks from Election Day, a deranged lunatic spent 10 minutes talking about an old golfer and his dick size? Doubtful — John (@Believeland46) October 19, 2024

So Trump is an equal opportunity creeper...



It's not just teen girls that he watches change. pic.twitter.com/ksrqLjU2MF — Former Republican 🥥🌴🇺🇸 (@Sjacobs2020) October 19, 2024

It's now official: the Donald Trump/@StephenM Miller closing argument is "Vote Trump Because Of Arnold Palmer's Putts"



Totally normal, Steve. pic.twitter.com/NeHounVeNO — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 19, 2024

If Joe Biden talked for 20 minutes about Arnold Palmer's junk-- pic.twitter.com/bwQPMVqkoc — Shane Roth (@apexnerd) October 19, 2024

Trump was marveling at the size of Arnold Palmer’s junk at a rally today (really). Twitter is taking it well. pic.twitter.com/AzbiI2aIrK — Mike Buchanan (@mike57buck) October 19, 2024

Dementia Don was rambling on and on today about golf and of all things - Arnold Palmer's showering habits. Palmer's daughter said this in reply: pic.twitter.com/DWbLqlBIHG — Deacon Blues (@DeaconBlues0) October 20, 2024

And the Trump campaign thinks this guy is qualified to operate a McDonald's deep fryer? — daffodillpicklemoney (@picklemonstern) October 19, 2024

Yep, when the brain starts to turn into mush the filter is one of the first things to go. — Whatcha got Geraldo (@gvravel) October 19, 2024