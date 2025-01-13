GOP Rep Will Cut Medicaid: It's Patients' Fault They're Sick

MAGA Congressman Roger Marshall claims to be a medical doctor. An obstetrician, if you can believe him.

As Republicans go on the offensive to justify their plans to cut Social Security and Medicare, "Doctor" Marshall claims he can only improve 10-20% of your healthcare needs anyway.

The rest is YOUR FAULT. So, cutting health insurance for old and poor people only makes sense!

REP ROGER MARSHALL: Look, about 70% of your health outcomes are determined by you. It's determined by what you eat and what you're surrounded by. By the time you come to my office as a doctor, I can impact maybe 10 or 20% of your health outcomes. As an obstetrician, give me a healthy mom was the most important thing you could do for a healthy outcome for the mom and the baby. So absolutely, and then we need to make these healthy foods affordable, available as well, and then try to eliminate and minimize the toxins that we're exposed to. Look, we're coming after ultra-processed foods. We think that they have a big problem and have a big challenge. Think about Alzheimer's. I think Alzheimer's is really type 3 diabetes in many ways as well. So there's huge opportunities ahead of us.

The medical profession has been "thinking" about Alzheimer's, jackass. Oh wait, now he believes processed food is not healthy. Wow.

Hey ladies, you have an 80% chance of getting sicker if Marshall is your medical professional. Why would any woman use this man as an obstetrician? He guarantees that he will fail you.

If you have an infection and he prescribes, you know, "medicine," he'll probably kill you.

And in any event, as a congressman, it's his mission to cut your access to care by slashing your health insurance.

Good to know.