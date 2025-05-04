'Obscene': White House Called Out For Offensive AI Image Of Trump As Pope

How are the Catholics for Trump doing today?
'Obscene': White House Called Out For Offensive AI Image Of Trump As Pope
Credit: AI/Xitter/White House
By Conover KennardMay 4, 2025

The official White House Xitter account has posted some offensive things before in the Trump era, but this time, Donald has offended millions of Catholics in mourning after Pope Francis died late last month. 54% of Catholic voters supported Trump in 2024, and 44% backed Harris.

Donald posted an AI image of himself on Truth Social, depicting himself in papal attire with a crucifix around his neck, then the White House posted the same disrespectful image on Xitter and Instagram.

Donald could be trolling, but the official White House accounts posted it, too. A new Pope has not even been selected yet. Still, he is mocking an entire religion.

From Epstein island to the Vatican 🇻🇦

Anonymous (@youranoncentral.bsky.social) 2025-05-03T05:11:48.778Z

A gang tattoo!

Bytegeist (@brainser.bsky.social) 2025-05-03T10:07:39.481Z

Trump posted a picture of himself dressed as the pope. One of the most vile humans to walk the planet and he’s imagining himself as the pope.

Steven Beschloss (@stevenbeschloss.bsky.social) 2025-05-03T03:01:41.029Z

Donald Trump just posted a photo of himself as the Pope.

It's full-on lunacy at this point.

Republicans Against Trumpism (@rpsagainsttrump.bsky.social) 2025-05-03T03:10:13.142Z

And on Truth Social:

ts-comments

J.D. Vance is Catholic, so I'm sure he'll call out his boss for such a disrespectful post, right? Donald is a vile old man with a 10-year-old's brain.

