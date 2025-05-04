'Obscene': White House Called Out For Offensive AI Image Of Trump As Pope

The official White House Xitter account has posted some offensive things before in the Trump era, but this time, Donald has offended millions of Catholics in mourning after Pope Francis died late last month. 54% of Catholic voters supported Trump in 2024, and 44% backed Harris.

Donald posted an AI image of himself on Truth Social, depicting himself in papal attire with a crucifix around his neck, then the White House posted the same disrespectful image on Xitter and Instagram.

Donald could be trolling, but the official White House accounts posted it, too. A new Pope has not even been selected yet. Still, he is mocking an entire religion.

So, his personal account wasn’t enough.



He actually reposted this from the official White House account.



Anyone who thinks this is funny because he’s “totes owning the libs!” needs help. https://t.co/HajvuNZLsM — Holly 🇺🇸🐊 (@CrossingUNStyle) May 3, 2025

From Epstein island to the Vatican 🇻🇦 — Anonymous (@youranoncentral.bsky.social) 2025-05-03T05:11:48.778Z

A gang tattoo!

As a Catholic I find this egregiously offensive. Especially during the official period of mourning for our beloved Pope. This clown spoke just yesterday about bringing religion back to the White House. Is this what he meant? — a plain spoken woman (@plainspoken2025) May 3, 2025

Trump posted a picture of himself dressed as the pope. One of the most vile humans to walk the planet and he’s imagining himself as the pope. — Steven Beschloss (@stevenbeschloss.bsky.social) 2025-05-03T03:01:41.029Z

Donald Trump just posted a photo of himself as the Pope. It's full-on lunacy at this point. — Republicans Against Trumpism (@rpsagainsttrump.bsky.social) 2025-05-03T03:10:13.142Z

Is this what the White House thinks is okay now? https://t.co/9C3MJPXXEW — Rory Stewart (@RoryStewartUK) May 3, 2025

Quite possibly the most disrespectful post in a sea of disrespect. I’m not Catholic amd I’m sickened.. https://t.co/aWjPEVjyXX — Deborah Meaden 🇺🇦 (@DeborahMeaden) May 3, 2025

As a Catholic, this is an insult to all of those who share this faith.



The fact that the White House's official government account shares this is a clear example of the degradation this administration has reached. https://t.co/SNpSx2wLtX — Marco Frieri (@MarcoAFrieri) May 3, 2025

And on Truth Social:

J.D. Vance is Catholic, so I'm sure he'll call out his boss for such a disrespectful post, right? Donald is a vile old man with a 10-year-old's brain.