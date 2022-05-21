STFU, Seb Gorka!

Evangelical MAGA cultists are trying to ride the coattails of San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone, who is banning Speaker Pelosi from receiving communion for supporting a woman's 's right to choose.

Seb Gorka, the Hungarian far-right provocateur and Trump supporter praised the the Archbishop on Newsmax Friday evening.

"God bless Archbishop Cordileone of San Francisco. Finally, after two years of COVID, where the church really shut down and put masks on, their parishioners didn't stand up for fascists like Fauci. God bless this archbishop who is just teaching is just saying what the church says," Gorka said.

It is now standard procedure for Nazis like Gorka to point their fingers at public servants like Fauci and call them fascists. Every accusation is a confession of their own fascism.

"You are committing a mortal sin and you cannot receive Communion. End of story," Gorka declared.

Who knew Gorka had been ordained as the new Pope?

Who the f*ck would take any spiritual advice from Seb Gorka? A creep of the highest order, who allegedly was a member of a Hungarian group with Nazi leanings, who was fired by the Trump administration.

This is the same old tired old forced birth playbook by the religious right.

Whenever there's an election around the corner, they trot out some decrepit old Catholic Bishop or Cardinal (take your pick) to attack the Democratic nominee as anti-Catholic if they support abortion.

Withholding communion is supposed to be some sort of scarlet letter of shame, but I say f**k off, you wankers.

Being an Italian-American, who grew up in a Catholic household this is beyond the pale.

Separation of church and state is an essential pillar of U.S. democracy no matter how hard conservatives lie about the Founding Fathers.

But don't take it from me, take it from Pope Francis and the Vatican.

In 2021, Rome already told American Bishops to "hit the brakes on their push to deny communion to politicians supportive of abortion rights — including President Biden, a faithful churchgoer and the first Roman Catholic to occupy the Oval Office in 60 years."

A few days later, President Biden met with Pope Francis.

President Joe Biden received Communion at St. Patrick’s Church during Saturday Vigil Mass, a day after saying Pope Francis told him he should continue to partake in the sacrament, despite the opposition of some conservatives in the U.S. upset with his position on abortion.

Since the Pope is the head of the Catholic Church, for avid Catholics, his word is sacrosanct.

Also Gorka and your ilk, did you know the Catholic Church has never approved of birth control either?

So, if any right-wing Catholic has used birth control then they too aren't Catholic anymore?