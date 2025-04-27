'They Want To Look Good': Fox News Host Insists Taxpayers Fund Pete Hegseth's Makeup Room

Fox News host Howard Kurtz expressed outrage at criticism over a makeup studio that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had installed at the Pentagon.

"Here's a story that I think is complete and total BS," Kurtz said on Sunday. "And that is about Hegseth wanting a makeup room at the Pentagon. Now, if you think about it, I mean, there was some question about how much it would cost, and they scaled it back."

"But, I mean, you think they don't get makeup at the White House?" he opined. "I mean, these people are on TV every day, and they want to look good."

Democratic pundit Meghan Hays argued that taxpayers should not be funding makeup for the sake of Hegseth's vanity.

"I mean, I think, I don't know what the rooms look like at the Pentagon," Hays said. "I don't think they should be paying taxpayer dollars to refit to makeup rooms."

"Why?" Kurtz exclaimed.

"Why, because taxpayer dollars should not be going to makeup rooms," Hays replied. "If Pete Hegseth wants a makeup room, he can pay for that makeup room, just like as if they had to do that in the White House."

"The president would have to pay for his own makeup if he was doing something outside of a television interview being provided for him," she added.

"All right, I profoundly disagree," Kurtz huffed.