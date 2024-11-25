Pete Hegseth's Former Fox News Co-worker Believes Trump Nominee Is A Rapist

Fox News contributor Leslie Marshall revealed she had worked with former host Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for defense secretary, and she believes that he is a rapist.

In a Fox News segment on Sunday, host Howard Kurtz noted that Hegseth was accused of rape in 2017 by a woman who went to the police, "and a rape kit confirmed the sexual encounter."

"I dreaded talking about this today," Marshall admitted. "I met Pete a long time ago."

"We know that there were three cases of adultery for Pete Hegseth, and it is relevant, and the reason why it's relevant is Article 134 of the UCMJ considers adultery against the military, which the Department of Defense is part of," she continued. "You can't lead an entire organization and all these people if you can't lead by example."

Marshall noted that she was also a rape survivor.

"It's very difficult for a woman to go in and have a rape kit done," she explained. "Somebody doesn't go into the hospital and subject yourself to that. And I have to say, as a woman and as a victim, I believe the victims."

"And this is a problem for me, the sexual impropriety."

Marshall also pointed out that Hegseth did not have "the leadership career in the military that I feel the Department of Defense requires as their head."