Fox News Pundit: Matt Gaetz 'Unqualified To Be Your Babysitter'

Fox News pundits Ben Domenech and Leslie Marshall agreed that former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was unqualified to be a babysitter or drive teenage girls in an Uber because he had been accused of having sex with a 17-year-old girl.

During a Sunday panel discussion on Fox News, Domenech agreed with Gaetz's decision to withdraw as President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for attorney general.

"Matt Gaetz is someone who is not just unqualified for this job," he told Fox News host Howard Kurtz. "He's unqualified to do any job."

"This is a man who has proven himself time and again to be someone who is not qualified to do these things in any trustworthy manner because of the past actions that he's done repeatedly and boasted about on the House floor to other members," he continued. "That's why it was a mistake for Donald Trump to name him."

Marshall, a Democratic strategist, agreed.

"I hear 17-year-old girl, I mean this is disgusting, Democrat or Republican, we should have more of a moral compass than this in our nation," Marshall said.

"I think about my daughters, and I think about just the fact that when it comes to Matt Gaetz, I would not trust this person to do anything in terms of babysitting my daughters, taking care of them, in terms of your situation," Domenech opined. "Would you trust him to take her to the movies?"

"I would not trust him to drive her in an Uber, which might be his next job," Marshall added.