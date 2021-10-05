Fox Host Flips Out Over Facebook Whistleblower: 'Are We Next?'

Fox host Mister Meghan McCain Ben Domenech let his cards show on Fox Monday. Video and transcript via Media Matters:

"I'm concerned that this latest whistleblower is just going to lead to more behavior on the part of Facebook to silence people who they would like to silence. And those tend to be people who have beliefs that are a lot more like yours and mine than the beliefs of the people in Silicon Valley who run the place," Domenech said to Republican Congresswoman Cynthia Lummis.

Sounds a little bit paranoid, Ben. Unless you were noticing the number of tweets hoping that your network would be shut down, because Fox is as much of a disinformation death merchant as Facebook, if not more.

God, I wonder why @FoxNews is the network providing the least amount of coverage to today's explosive #facebookwhistleblower hearing. pic.twitter.com/5YxYAjBCht — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) October 5, 2021

14/ While Facebook is a key focus of these stories, let's not forget what's happening on other platforms. We filed this report on Friday. https://t.co/cJ0Vaf5Nvj — Jordan Liles (@jordanliles) October 3, 2021

Good morning. Can Facebook go away again, today? And maybe take Fox News with it? — Kevin “vaccines and women’s rights are” Necessary (@knecessary) October 5, 2021

Today’s hearing is about Facebook, when is the hearing about Fox tv? — Rebad - in IL (@RebadinILL) October 5, 2021

You know, I have no problem with US Government and the EU investigating Facebook/Instagram, Twitter, etc but let's also investigate FOX News for misinformation as well — Simon Burr #BringOnTheAstros (@SimonBurr19) October 5, 2021

Fox News needs to shut down for dangerous content and misinformation. I said the same about Facebook before it crashed. Second time lucky? #DeleteFoxNews — 𝕿𝖍𝖊 46𝕿𝖍 𝕮𝖑𝖚𝖇 🌊🇪🇺🇺🇸 (@The46thClub) October 5, 2021

If Facebook must be regulated, so must Fox News be regulated! Fox news has caused the great divide in the USA. They are a propaganda machine worse than Facebook. The opinions of their presenters have impacted the hearts & minds of half of the American people for evil & division🇿🇦 — Eudene Harry (@EudeneHarry) October 5, 2021

What do you think has destroyed America more...Fox or Facebook? — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) October 4, 2021

Yesterday Facebook, today Fox News? — 🇺🇸 Anthony Walker, Lord of Sarcasm (Hot Medic) (@anthonycwalker) October 5, 2021

Without the 15 years of ground work on gaslighting, anti-intellectualism, reality-distortion, & extremism via Fox News, facebook wouldn't have been nearly as effective. https://t.co/Kf5V5Qoci4 — Rachel Bitecofer 📈🔭🍌 (@RachelBitecofer) October 4, 2021

Okay, Ben Domenech, maybe your paranoia is justified, because your disinformation platform definitely deserves the Facebook treatment.