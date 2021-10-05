Media Bites
Fox Host Flips Out Over Facebook Whistleblower: 'Are We Next?'

Ben Domenech gets very sensitive when Congress pays attention to "disinformation." Go figure.
By Frances Langum

Fox host Mister Meghan McCain Ben Domenech let his cards show on Fox Monday. Video and transcript via Media Matters:

"I'm concerned that this latest whistleblower is just going to lead to more behavior on the part of Facebook to silence people who they would like to silence. And those tend to be people who have beliefs that are a lot more like yours and mine than the beliefs of the people in Silicon Valley who run the place," Domenech said to Republican Congresswoman Cynthia Lummis.

Sounds a little bit paranoid, Ben. Unless you were noticing the number of tweets hoping that your network would be shut down, because Fox is as much of a disinformation death merchant as Facebook, if not more.

Okay, Ben Domenech, maybe your paranoia is justified, because your disinformation platform definitely deserves the Facebook treatment.

