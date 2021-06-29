2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

John McCain's Son-In-Law Disses Military: 'We Deserve To Lose'

Ben Mr. Meghan McCain Domenech subs for Laura Ingraham and what he says about the US military would make John McCain spin in his grave. Shame.
By Frances Langum

Fox News can't quit the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

General Mark Milley's intelligent -- and viral -- takedown of Republican's phony "critical race theory" hysteria last week requires Fox to punch back like whiney little bitches.

Meet Ben Domenech, Mister Meghan McCain, third wife. Yes, son-in-law to the late John McCain.

Apparently, Ben, who served only as a keyboard warrior during Iraq, has opinions about Milley that he is spilling over to the entire US Military.

While Ben gives lip service to soldiers, he declares the Generals, like Milley, prove that we deserve to lose as a nation.

"The story is as much about the failure of the United States military as an institution as it is about Milley the man. We [define "we," Ben] get what the system gives us. If we don't fight against it, it's what we deserve. In this case a series of aging politicians who can’t win wars."

Sure sounds like a "we deserve to lose wars" message from the Laura Ingraham vacation substitute.

"But my father" must be so proud.

