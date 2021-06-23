2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Matt Gaetz Is PWNED By Chairman Of Joint Chiefs Of Staff

Matt Gaetz's stupid question about "teaching critical race theory at military academies" is completely outgunned by simple statements of fact from a US General, whose FACT-BASED remarks immediately went viral.
By Frances Langum
3 hours ago by Frances Langum
Apparently, Matt Gaetz thinks wailing about critical race theory will distract from him being under investigation for trafficking underage girls and then witness tampering about it.

During a House military budget hearing, Gaetz and his Republican colleagues wanted to make the teaching of "critical race theory" in the US Military academies a thing. It's not a thing.

And of course Republicans didn't really want an answer from witnesses on that topic, they were showing off in the hopes that their outrage alone would make it onto the Fox News primetime lineup.

So Democrat Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania yielded some of her time to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, Mark Milley, to give his thoughts. Which were perfect, and went immediately viral.

GEN. MARK MILLEY, CHAIRMAN, JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF: Sure. Critical race theory, et cetera, a lot of us have to get smarter on whatever the theory is. I do think it's important actually for those of us in uniform to be open-minded and be widely read. The United States Military Academy is a university. And it is important that we train and we understand.

And I want to understand white rage, and I'm white and I want to understand it.

So what is it that caused thousands of people to assault this building and try to overturn the Constitution of the United States of America? What caused that? I want to find that out.

I want to maintain an open mind here, and I do want to analyze it. It's important we understand that, because our soldiers, sailors, air marines, and guardians? They come from the American people. So it is important that the leaders, now and in the future, understand it.

I've read Mao Zedong. I've read Karl Marx. I've read Lenin. That doesn't make me a Communist.

So what is wrong with understanding, having some situational understanding about the country for which we are here to defend? I personally find it offensive that we are accusing the United States military, our general officers, our commissioned and noncommissioned officers of being "woke" or something else because we are studying some theories that are out there. That was started at Harvard Law School years ago and it proposed that there were laws in the United States Antebellum laws prior to the Civil War that led to a power differential with African-Americans that were three-quarters of a human thing when this country was founded. And we had a Civil War, the Emancipation Proclamation to change that, and we followed up with the Civil Rights Act in 1964 -- took another 100 years to change that. I do want to know and I respect your service and [addressing Rep. Mike Waltz, R, FL-6] you and I are both Green Berets, but I want to know. And it matters to our military and the discipline and cohesion of the military, and I thank you for the opportunity to make a comment on that.

