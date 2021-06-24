Brian Williams Mocks ‘Freedom Fighter’ Matt Gaetz Over His Trolling Of Gen. Mark Milley

There is probably no one on cable news who can pick apart the Republican clownfest as well as Brian Williams. First, it was General Mark Milley's intelligent and sound response that it was important that those in uniform be "open-minded and be widely read,” to understand the history of the United States from many perspectives. Rep, Matt had other ideas though, and continued with his trolling even after the hearing was over.

Source: Forbes

Milley’s comments were dismissed by Rep. Matt Gaetz, who shook his head as the general spoke. “Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz, who did not serve in the military but did smirk while General Milley was testifying,” Williams said, noting that Gaetz trashed the general later in the day on Twitter:

With Generals like this it’s no wonder we’ve fought considerably more wars than we’ve won. https://t.co/wt43YAs6cU — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 23, 2021

Retired Lt General Mark Hertling responded:

Hey, @mattgaetz, see those stripes on Gen Milley’s right sleeve? Each one represents 6 months in combat. SecDef Austin has more, but they aren’t on his suit. You really want to do this? https://t.co/vwiSfm1aNc — Mark Hertling (@MarkHertling) June 23, 2021

To which Brian Williams came back with this sharp rejoinder, popping Gaetz' bubble.

“Easy enough to lob a comment like that from the cheap seats,” Williams said of Gaetz’s tweet. “To be fair, Gaetz—the same Matt Gaetz who faces potential sex trafficking charges, which he denies—did also tweet today to free Britney Spears, which kind of makes him a freedom fighter.”

Gaetz's Britney Spears tweet.

Poor Matt Gaetz can't get no respect.