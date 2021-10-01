Matt Gaetz Lashes Out At Don Lemon's Criticism

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Thursday lashed out at CNN host Don Lemon over criticism of the congressman's grilling of Defense Department officials.

During his Thursday night program, Lemon accused Gaetz of "grandstanding" and "trolling" with his questioning of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Gen. Mark Milley.

Gaetz reacted with anger on Thursday while speaking to Real America's Voice host Steve Bannon.

"It's quite something to listen to Don Lemon say that I'm the worst person in the world," Gaetz complained. "Donald Trump is right. Don Lemon is the dumbest man on television. If Don Lemon has one brain cell, it's playing freeze tag."

"He thinks I'm the worst person in the world?" the congressman continued. "I wouldn't even be the worst person in CNN by far. You know, he's got Jeffrey Toobin rubbing one out during a Zoom call. You've got Chris Cuomo now facing new accusations."

According to Gaetz, a lawsuit claimed that Lemon "would stick his hands down his pants and then put his fingers under the nose of male bartenders and ask them if they liked it."

"So for this man to be calling me the worst guy in the world, it shows how vapid and empty he is, how vapid and empty CNN is and frankly a mainstream media apparatus that would shill for these lying, grifter generals instead of actually being a voice for the men and women that put that interview on and express an elite level of patriotism," he concluded.

The New York Times reported earlier this year that Gaetz is allegedly being investigated for sex trafficking a 17-year-old girl.