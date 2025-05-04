'I Don't Know': Trump Unsure If He Needs To 'Uphold The Constitution' As President

President Donald Trump revealed that he was unsure if he needed to "uphold the Constitution" as president of the United States.

During a Sunday interview, NBC host Kristen Welker asked Trump if he had the power to have El Salvador return Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland man who was deported without due process.

"In a 9-0 decision, the Supreme Court directed your administration to facilitate the return," Welker said. "You said in a recent interview you could bring him back, but you won't. Are you defying the Supreme Court?"

"I'm relying on the attorney general of the United States, Pam Bondi, who's very capable, doing a great job, because I'm not involved in the legality or the illegality," Trump insisted.

"Your secretary of state says everyone who's here, citizens and noncitizens, deserve due process," Welker pressed. "Do you agree, Mr. President?"

"I don't know," Trump opined. "I'm not, I'm not a lawyer. I don't know."

"Don't you need to uphold the Constitution of the United States, Mr. President?" Welker asked.

"I don't know," Trump answered. "I have to respond by saying again, I have brilliant lawyers that work for me, and they are going to obviously follow what the Supreme Court said."

"What you said is not what I heard the Supreme Court said. They have a different interpretation."