'A Screw Up': John Kennedy Hits Trump For Refusing To Admit Mistake On Abrego Garcia

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) accused President Donald Trump's administration of a "screw up" after it wrongly deported Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland man who was accused of being a member of the MS-13 gang.

Kennedy made the remarks during a Sunday interview on NBC's Meet the Press.

"Look, this was a screw-up in my opinion, the administration won't admit it, but this was a screw-up," the senator opined. "Mr. Garcia was not supposed to be sent to El Salvador; he was sent to El Salvador."

"The Democrats are saying, look, you know we told you Trump is a threat to democracy, this is going to happen every other Thursday afternoon," he added. "I don't see any pattern here. I mean, you know, someday pigs may fly, but I doubt it."

ALSO READ: Violent J6er who broke into Capitol announces run for Congress in East Texas

"Well, sure, none of us wants mistakes. Mistakes, mistakes bad, doing it right good," he replied. "But it was a screw-up and I understand why the administration is bowed up and said we won't admit it's a mistake because if they do they'll have their throats torn out. But it was a screw-up."