'A Screw Up': John Kennedy Hits Trump For Refusing To Admit Mistake On Abrego Garcia

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) accused President Donald Trump's administration of a "screw up" after it wrongly deported Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland man who was accused of being a member of the MS-13 gang.
By David EdwardsApril 21, 2025

Kennedy made the remarks during a Sunday interview on NBC's Meet the Press.

"Look, this was a screw-up in my opinion, the administration won't admit it, but this was a screw-up," the senator opined. "Mr. Garcia was not supposed to be sent to El Salvador; he was sent to El Salvador."

"The Democrats are saying, look, you know we told you Trump is a threat to democracy, this is going to happen every other Thursday afternoon," he added. "I don't see any pattern here. I mean, you know, someday pigs may fly, but I doubt it."

"Well, sure, none of us wants mistakes. Mistakes, mistakes bad, doing it right good," he replied. "But it was a screw-up and I understand why the administration is bowed up and said we won't admit it's a mistake because if they do they'll have their throats torn out. But it was a screw-up."

