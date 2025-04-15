Two Evil Princes Spend The Afternoon Destroying Human Rights

Evil is always a bonding experience, and that's why Trump and El Salvador's Nayib Bukele got on so well today.
By Susie MadrakApril 15, 2025

This one, he got a princely racket
That's what I said now
Got some big seal up on his jacket
Ain't in his head now.

"Two Princes," Spin Doctors

El Cheatolini and his administration are pretending they can ignore the Supreme Court — even going so far as to publicly pretend the high court told them they have no obligation to send back a man they illegally shipped to El Salvador’s infamous torture prison. Via Rolling Stone:

Trump suggested last week he would comply with the high court’s unanimous decision ordering him to “facilitate” the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a man who Trump officials previously claimed was deported to El Salvador as the result of an “administrative error.” Abrego Garcia, who fled gang violence in El Salvador and came to the U.S. in 2011, had previously been granted a “protection from removal” order specifically barring his deportation to that country. He has never been charged criminally.

“If the Supreme Court said bring somebody back, I would do that,” Trump said. “I respect the Supreme Court.”

Trump and his administration, however, have changed their tune and are deliberately not complying with the court orders for several grim reasons, according to three people familiar with the situation.

There are plenty of officials in Trump’s White House and government who don’t want to give the news media what they’d deem a “win” or a “scalp,” the sources say. On a practical and legal level, Trump aides and lieutenants worry that complying too readily or quickly with court orders — or maybe even at all — would open the floodgates to other challenges and due process claims by other migrants whom the Trump administration shipped to prison in El Salvador, a person close to Trump and an administration official tell Rolling Stone. They would much rather set the precedent that if they rendition a person to a foreign gulag, that person is staying there, no matter what.

Yambo and his co-star probably rehearsed for their big show today:

Bekele also said that he would not help “smuggle a terrorist” into the United States, when asked if he would allow Abrego Garcia to be released from El Salvador’s custody. “I don’t have the power to return him to the United States,” Bukele said of the man currently trapped in his own prison system.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller defended Abrego Garcia’s unlawful detention, practically yelling at reporters gathered in the room that returning him to the United States would be akin to “kidnapping” a citizen of El Salvador. Miller once again baselessly asserted that Abrego Garcia was “a member of MS-13, which rapes little girls, murders women,murders children, is engaged in the most barbaric activities in the world.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi also lied about Abrego Garcia’s situation, telling reporters that he was an MS-13 member who was illegally in the United States. Bondi also said it’s up to El Salvador whether Abrego Garcia is returned to the Supreme Court. “If they wanted to return him, we would ‘facilitate’ it, meaning provide a plane,” she said.

I see Nayib Bukele swallows.

Angry Buni (@angrybuni.bsky.social) 2025-04-15T01:35:58.056Z

Nayib Armando Bukele is literally the reincarnation of Adolf Eichmann

Sean Johnson (@flytyingguy.bsky.social) 2025-04-14T19:42:45.060Z

What Trump Wants From the Nayib Bukele Presser

www.emptywheel.net/2025/04/14/w...

emptywheel (@emptywheel.bsky.social) 2025-04-14T18:22:14.072Z

