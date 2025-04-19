Jessica Tarlov TAKES DOWN RW Fox News Co-Hosts On Live TV

There’s a moment in every good action movie where the hero, calm and collected, dodges a flurry of clumsy haymakers from the villain—and then, with one precisely aimed move, knocks them flat. On The Five, that was Jessica Tarlov. Her weapon of choice? Cold, hard facts—sharpened to a point and aimed straight at the hollow, hot-air-filled belching of the Fox right-wing crew, especially the ever-bloviating, possibly-three-martinis-deep Jeanine Pirro.

Tarlov came loaded with the gut-wrenching reality of Kilmar Abrego Garcia—deported under Trump’s fascistic immigration agreement with El Salvador. A man who, as she explains, had no criminal record and was given no due process. Just plucked out of his life and dumped in a concentration camp full of gang members. She didn’t yell. She didn’t need to. That’s the power of facts—they don’t have to shout when the truth is already screaming.

Check out the video for more of this utter ass kicking Tarlov delivered.