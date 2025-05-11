Gaslighting Commerce Secretary Lies About Prices Rising Due To Trump Tariffs

Trump's Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick continued his gaslighting during an interview on this weekend's Fox News Sunday. I'm not sure how much longer they can keep this up as reality rapidly catches up with their bullshit. Trump's already told the dock workers and truck drivers to basically go pound sand while they lose their jobs due to his tariffs.

Now we've got Lutnick continuing to deny that consumers are the ones who will pay for the tariffs with higher prices, while also denying that prices are going to rise at all -- and just glossing right over the job losses and telling them they should be "optimistic and happy" because Trump is. Sure thing pal.

Here's the reality-denying exchange between Lutnick and host Shannon Bream.

BREAM: So Americans are watching and hoping for those long term benefits, but our polling shows they're pretty skeptical at this point. 72 percent tell us they think tariffs are going to make the things they pay for right now more expensive, and a majority of them think that tariffs are actually hurting our economy.

I mean, how do you work against that perception with messaging while people wait in the interim for something to happen?

LUTNICK: You just do trade deals, right? Like, look at the UK deal, right? Just look at that deal. It opens the UK market for the first time to $5 billion of exports.

I mean, go talk to a beef rancher right now or or a corn farmer right now. They are ecstatic. They've never been allowed into the UK market and now they'll be allowed.

So each of these countries we're going to break open their non-tariff trading barriers, get our people the ability to export there that's going to be great.

We're going to have huge jobs in manufacturing. You've heard the president talk about trillions and trillions of factories being built in America. Those are construction jobs starting now, and then those products will not have tariffs on them.

So I just completely disagree. What you're going to see is prices are going to stay stable once this policy is done.

You've got to give the president a chance to run it, but over the next 3 months this policy is going to show trade deal after trade deal, opening markets, re-shoring manufacturing, and no tariff charge if you make it in America.

BREAM: Okay, so let's talk about in the interim because we've got reports out on the West Coast that there are hundreds of dock workers now out of work as those ships are not coming in, the ripple effect there hitting the trucking industry and others as well.

One union official out there says it's beginning to manifest itself as real loss of jobs and income from our members. So what do you say to those American workers?

LUTNICK: I say to those American workers, Scott Bessent is in Geneva right now talking to his counterparties in China, right? Remember this is just a China problem right now, right?

We have 145 percent tariff. They have a 125 percent tariff. Those tariffs are too high to do business, but that's why they're talking right now.

The rest of the world is 10 percent, so don't overdo it. The rest of the world is 10 percent. We're, they're sending their goods here. The president has said time and time again, we are the consumer of the world.

Everybody wants to sell their goods here, so they need to do business with America, and we're using the power of our economy to open their economy to our exporters.

So that is happening right now. Yes, Scott Bessent is in Geneva talking to his counterparties right now, and Let's see what happens. But the president said last night he was very optimistic and very positive, so you should be very optimistic and positive because the president truthed it out and I rely on the president.

BREAM: Okay, well, no surprise to you. I don't think that the Washington Post is not among your biggest fans. Here's what they say.

Lutnick's economically incoherent and contradictory commentary, they say "Economists agree that tariffs... are paid by importers such as US companies which in turn pass on most or all of the cost to consumers or producers."

Here's how Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer puts it.

SCHUMER: President Trump's trade war is economic arson on our main streets, and these folks are getting scorched.

BREAM: He didn't vote for you. I don't think you guys are probably besties. Is there any room though to work with Democrats on some of these issues?

LUTNICK: I don't think so. I mean, I remember, Chuck Schumer holding a can of Corona when the tariffs came out. I mean, imagine doing that and not holding a can of, of American-made Coors.

I mean, why? Why would you hold up a Mexican can and say we support Mexican production? First, it's America first. How about We support American production first? Let's bring production to America. Let's employ Americans.

That's sort of a key thing. Let's employ Americans. Let's build an America. No tariffs on American goods. And then if, if you want to sell to America, okay, you pay a tariff that makes the American goods more competitive.

But we know from experience from Trump's first term that the consumers don't pay for the tariffs. They need the products coming in.

They need to compete in America, so they've got to cut their price. They've got to cut their margins, and they've got to compete here.

So this concept that just prices go up, you'll buy American goods and to be competitive, the foreigners will have to cut their price.

You saw it with the Asians. They've already announced they're not raising their prices on their cars that are coming in, even though there's a tariff. It proves the point.

Don't buy into these economists who are just not in the real world, right? Look at the UK deal. It is working.

BREAM: Well, the proof will be in the pudding. American workers and consumers are watching closely. Secretary Lutnick, we wish you the best.