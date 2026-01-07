Trump's Disgusting Gaslighting On J6 Anniversary

This is appalling.
By Conover KennardJanuary 7, 2026

The official plaque honoring the police who defended democracy during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is nowhere to be found, even though its display is required by law. So, about 100 members of Congress mounted replicas outside their office doors.

Even worse, the White House unleashed a new website on Tuesday, the anniversary of the attack, with a full-blown recast of the insurrection, hailing the pro-Trump mob who stormed the US Capitol five years ago as “peaceful protesters” who were provoked by law enforcement. Yes, the Trump administration is blaming the police for doing their jobs as they rewrite history.

ABC News reports:

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, has yet to formally unveil the plaque. And the Trump administration’s Department of Justice is seeking to dismiss a police officers' lawsuit asking that it be displayed as intended. The Architect of the Capitol, which was responsible for obtaining and displaying the plaque, said in light of the federal litigation, it cannot comment.

Determined to preserve the nation's history, some 100 members of Congress, mostly Democrats, have taken it upon themselves to memorialize the moment. For months, they've mounted poster board-style replicas of the Jan. 6 plaque outside their office doors, resulting in a Capitol complex awash with makeshift remembrances.

“On behalf of a grateful Congress, this plaque honors the extraordinary individuals who bravely protected and defended this symbol of democracy on Jan. 6, 2021,” reads the faux bronze stand-in for the real thing. “Their heroism will never be forgotten.”

In Washington, a capital city lined with monuments to the nation’s history, the plaque was intended to become a simple but permanent marker, situated near the Capitol’s west front, where some of the most violent fighting took place as rioters breached the building.

But in its absence, the missing plaque makes way for something else entirely — a culture of forgetting.

It's up to all of us to remember that day so that it never happens again, because they returned to the scene of the crime yesterday. Proud Boys protesters marched to the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday. The group made their way to the west Capitol grounds. The Hill reports.

Scores of now-pardoned Jan. 6 insurrectionists will gather from 11:45am for a march to the Capitol starting at the Ellipse.

One insurrectionist who says he's attending: Enrique Tarrio, who was sentenced to prison until 2045 until Trump intervened.

Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1.bsky.social) 2026-01-06T15:10:18.500Z

Appalling:

North Carolina GOP Rep. Thom Tillis is pissed off:

Sen. Tillis denounces Trump's pardons of J6 insurrectionists: "We let bad people go, and we sent the message that if you come to this Capitol and you have the right president in office, he's gonna get you get past things that not anyone of us would get away with if we did it back in our home state"

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-01-06T22:29:35.703Z

All that unfolded during the attack, and now five years later, is a classic case of gaslighting from Donald J. Trump, who orchestrated the attack. Trump is like an arsonist who lights a fire, runs for safety, then comes back out later to blame everyone who got burned.

There is proof beyond a reasonable doubt that Trump was responsible for the insurrection.

Me, paraphrasing Jack Smith's sworn testimony

www.mediaite.com/politics/tru...

Karoli (@karoli.bsky.social) 2026-01-06T20:30:46.355Z

We saw it all unfold with our own eyes on TV. But according to Trump and his insurrection-loving supporters, the police and Nancy Pelosi, whom they were trying to hunt down during the attempted coup, are to blame for his actions and inaction.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon