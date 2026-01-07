Trump's Disgusting Gaslighting On J6 Anniversary

The official plaque honoring the police who defended democracy during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is nowhere to be found, even though its display is required by law. So, about 100 members of Congress mounted replicas outside their office doors.

Even worse, the White House unleashed a new website on Tuesday, the anniversary of the attack, with a full-blown recast of the insurrection, hailing the pro-Trump mob who stormed the US Capitol five years ago as “peaceful protesters” who were provoked by law enforcement. Yes, the Trump administration is blaming the police for doing their jobs as they rewrite history.

This is on the White House website of the so-called “party of law and order.” Ashli Babbitt was a traitor. She died trying to kill cops and elected officials. She had a knife. pic.twitter.com/JNG5xTwlsZ — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) January 6, 2026

ABC News reports:

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, has yet to formally unveil the plaque. And the Trump administration’s Department of Justice is seeking to dismiss a police officers' lawsuit asking that it be displayed as intended. The Architect of the Capitol, which was responsible for obtaining and displaying the plaque, said in light of the federal litigation, it cannot comment. Determined to preserve the nation's history, some 100 members of Congress, mostly Democrats, have taken it upon themselves to memorialize the moment. For months, they've mounted poster board-style replicas of the Jan. 6 plaque outside their office doors, resulting in a Capitol complex awash with makeshift remembrances. “On behalf of a grateful Congress, this plaque honors the extraordinary individuals who bravely protected and defended this symbol of democracy on Jan. 6, 2021,” reads the faux bronze stand-in for the real thing. “Their heroism will never be forgotten.” In Washington, a capital city lined with monuments to the nation’s history, the plaque was intended to become a simple but permanent marker, situated near the Capitol’s west front, where some of the most violent fighting took place as rioters breached the building. But in its absence, the missing plaque makes way for something else entirely — a culture of forgetting.

It's up to all of us to remember that day so that it never happens again, because they returned to the scene of the crime yesterday. Proud Boys protesters marched to the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday. The group made their way to the west Capitol grounds. The Hill reports.

Scores of now-pardoned Jan. 6 insurrectionists will gather from 11:45am for a march to the Capitol starting at the Ellipse. One insurrectionist who says he's attending: Enrique Tarrio, who was sentenced to prison until 2045 until Trump intervened. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1.bsky.social) 2026-01-06T15:10:18.500Z

Appalling:

Another absolute disgrace.



How in hell does anyone “both sides” Jan 6?



A hundred and forty cops were beaten by the mob Trump sent to the Capitol. One died hours later. Four others died by suicide in the weeks to follow.



Shameful. pic.twitter.com/muX4rTdlVl — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) January 7, 2026

North Carolina GOP Rep. Thom Tillis is pissed off:

Sen. Tillis denounces Trump's pardons of J6 insurrectionists: "We let bad people go, and we sent the message that if you come to this Capitol and you have the right president in office, he's gonna get you get past things that not anyone of us would get away with if we did it back in our home state" — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-01-06T22:29:35.703Z

All that unfolded during the attack, and now five years later, is a classic case of gaslighting from Donald J. Trump, who orchestrated the attack. Trump is like an arsonist who lights a fire, runs for safety, then comes back out later to blame everyone who got burned.

There is proof beyond a reasonable doubt that Trump was responsible for the insurrection. Me, paraphrasing Jack Smith's sworn testimony www.mediaite.com/politics/tru... — Karoli (@karoli.bsky.social) 2026-01-06T20:30:46.355Z

We saw it all unfold with our own eyes on TV. But according to Trump and his insurrection-loving supporters, the police and Nancy Pelosi, whom they were trying to hunt down during the attempted coup, are to blame for his actions and inaction.