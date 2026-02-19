Karoline Leavitt Flips Out When Asked When Trump Was 'Falsely Called Racist'

White House press secretary was astonished anyone would think Trump was racist after she melted down earlier today at her AI press briefing.
Leavitt put on a show.
The faux indignation alone is Oscar worthy.
Q: Where or when does the president believe he's been falsely called racist?
LEAVITT: You're kidding, right?
I will pull you a plethora of examples.
I'm going to get my team in that room to start going through the internet of radical Democrats throughout the years, Ed, who have accused this president falsely of being a racist.
And I'm sure there's many people in this room and on network television across the country who have accused him of the same.
In fact, I know that because I've seen it with my own eyes.
And the president very much looks forward to having a event later this afternoon at 3 p.m. to celebrate Black History Month and to talk about how his policies are advancing opportunity and prosperity for all Americans through record tax cuts, through the Trump accounts that all Americans can access, regardless of race.
Wow, Black people can access Trump accounts too. How mighty white of him.
Leavitt is a Hall of Fame gaslighting wizard.
Trump was just ordered by a judge to "return an exhibit on slavery to Philadelphia's Independence National Historical Park."
Only a racist would scrub this from history.
Posting video showing President Obama and Michelle as monkey's was the most outrageous from of racism he's done in the last few weeks.
Shall I go on?