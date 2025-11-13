WH Accidentally Admits Meeting Over Epstein Emails Was Held In The Situation Room

They're going to have to rename it to the panic room.
Credit: Screen capture
By Conover KennardNovember 13, 2025

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was busy today trying to cover for her boss on a couple of fronts. Again, she lied about prices and wages, and was promptly called out on Xitter with a jarring community note. However, the news of the day, of course, is the new Epstein email dump that directly implicates the president.

Notably absent from Leavitt's outfit and accessories today was the ten-pound gold cross that usually adorns her neck. It's not inconceivable that perhaps the cross liberated itself from her lyin' neck. The presser was weird, to say the least; however, she accidentally admitted that the all-hands-on-deck meeting with Republicans was held in the Situation Room.

"But given your interest in transparency, Karoline, why are White House officials then meeting with Representative Boebert in an effort to try and get her to not sign this petition calling for the release of the files?" a reporter asked.

"Doesn't it show transparency that members of the Trump administration are willing to brief members of Congress whenever they please?" Lyin' Leavitt responded. "Doesn't that show our level of transparency? Doesn't that show the level of transparency when we are willing to sit down with members of Congress and address their concerns?"

"That's a defining factor of transparency, having discussions with members of Congress about various issues," she insisted. "And I'm not going to detail conversations that took place in the Situation Room in the press briefing room."

The Situation Room is the White House's 24/7 intelligence and crisis management center, though.

This is what's really happening:

Trump has told Boebert, Mace and other Republicans that they must urgently remove their names from the Epstein petition, because the Epstein disclosures would be very harmful to the White House. Anyone surprised?

Scott Horton (@robertscotthorton.bsky.social) 2025-11-12T19:46:01.655Z

What is Trump bribing them with? Also, what extremes will he go to in order to change the story from his role with the most notorious sex-trafficker in recent history? I wouldn't go fishing. He blows boats up for funsies.

