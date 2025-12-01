WH Admits To Second Strike On Boat Survivors With Batsh*t Excuse

Earlier today, Heather reported that y'alls esteemed president, Donald Trump, threw Department of War Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth under the bus after she was asked about when the order was given to blow two survivors out of the water who were clinging to wreckage after the first military strike on a fishing boat in the Caribbean. Trump said he wouldn't have ordered the second strike.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is now saying the second strike on the survivors of the boat was "self-defense." She tossed Admiral Frank M. “Mitch” Bradley under the bus, confirming that he had issued the order to fire on the vessel in the Caribbean a second time after Hegseth's "Kill everybody" command.

"Following up on Gabe's question, you said that the follow-up strike was lawful," a reporter asked Leavitt. "What law is it that allows no survivors?"

"The strike conducted on September 2nd was conducted in self-defense to protect Americans and vital United States interests," she falsely said. "The strike was conducted in international waters and in accordance with the law of armed conflict."

However, there was no immediate physical threat from the two survivors clinging to the boat.

And here, Leavitt admits that Hegseth authorized Admiral Bradley to launch the strike.

REPORTER: Does the administration deny that that second strike happened, or did it happen and the administration denies that Hegseth gave the order? LEAVITT: The latter. Secretary Hegseth authorized Admiral Bradley to conduct these kinetic strikes. He worked well within his authority and the law. — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-12-01T18:51:23.983Z

On Sunday, Hegesth didn't deny The Washington Post's reporting, but at the same time, said it was "fake news."

The civilians killed by this administration haven't been identified. Still, we're supposed to believe they were drug traffickers even though Trump just pardoned former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, who flooded this country with cocaine. Hernandez even boasted at a meeting with drug dealers that “together they were going to shove the drugs right up the noses of the gringos.” So, the claim that the Trump administration is trying to destroy 'narco-boats' while offering no proof of their claim doesn't hold water.