WH: Trump Wants Troops To Invade 'Every Democrat-run City'

Saying the quiet part out loud again, eh?
By Conover KennardSeptember 10, 2025

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt offered a startling remark to reporters, saying that her boss, Donald J. Trump, wants troops to invade "every Democrat-run city." Someone needs to tell Trump how the last Civil War ended. It wasn't pretty, nor was it healthy for the economy, and a fuckton of people died. For some strange reason, the felonious former reality show star, who is caught up in another lewd scandal, and will go to any lengths to cling to power, wants troops on the ground only in Democratic cities. Not in, for example, Fort Worth, Texas, a town with a Republican mayor, and that has one of the highest violent crime rates in the country. This isn't about crime.

"So these are the career criminals, these are the bad guys that we are picking up in Washington D.C. every day," she insisted. The President would love to do this in every Democrat-run city across the country, and he hopes that more Democrats will call the White House to allow us to help them."

Sure, call the White House. How would that go exactly? 'Please have the military invade my city, even though the crime rate has declined. Please do a fascism here! Oh, you will? Thank you so much, Mr. President, sir.'

The White House has pointed to Chicago, Baltimore, and New Orleans and made references to New York and San Francisco. I'm starting to see a pattern here, and Leavitt just confirmed everyone's suspicions.

Since the mayor of my city is a Democrat, that should be a concern, but she's not Black. However, if the troops did invade Raleigh, and open carry is legal in my state, then surely I can openly carry my firearm with a free speechy 'Fuck ICE' t-shirt on, and that shouldn't be a problem, right? And you don't even need a permit to carry a firearm here. Sorry, I was just thinking out loud and wondering how this works.

Leavitt: "These are the bad guys that we are picking up in Washington DC every day. The president would love to do this in every Democrat-run city across the country."

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-09-09T17:50:58.958Z

