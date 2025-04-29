'Absolutely': WH Press Secretary Won't Rule Out Arrest Of Supreme Court Judges

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News's Peter Doocy that the administration won't rule out arresting Supreme Court Justices. That tracks. In an interview with Ashley Parker and Michael Scherer of The Atlantic on Monday, Trump told the journalists, "I run the country and the world." That, apparently, includes the Supreme Court in his narcissistic mind.

“You guys arrested a Milwaukee County Circuit judge for allegedly helping illegal immigrants get away,” Doocy asked. “As you guys look at other judges, would you ever arrest somebody higher up on the judicial food chain, like a federal judge or even a Supreme Court justice?”

“That’s a hypothetical question, again I defer you to the Department of Justice for individuals that they are looking at or individual cases," Leavitt replied. "But let’s be clear about what this judge did: She obstructed federal law enforcement who were looking for an illegal alien in her courthouse. She showed that illegal alien the door to evade law enforcement officials. That is a clear-cut case of obstruction."

Is it, though? I call it good trouble.

“And so anyone who is breaking the law or obstructing federal law enforcement officials from doing their jobs is putting themselves at risk of being prosecuted, absolutely," she added.

The Department of Justice on Friday arrested Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan, and in turn, Wisconsin Judge Monica Isham on Saturday announced she’ll “refuse to hold court” following the arrest of Judge Dugan “if there is no guidance for … and no support for" judges in the state.

If, and that's a big if, Supreme Court Justices get arrested under the Trump regime, Roberts and the rest of the conservatives who gave Donald immunity only have themselves to blame. They created this monster, and now he's hostile toward the judicial branch. Leopards, faces, etc.