Donald Trump's A.I. bot White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt hijacked Ronald Reagan's "peace through strength" mantra that was a staple of his regime, claiming Trump was the one who created it after he bombed Iran Saturday.

Leavitt was on Fox & Friends this morning and it was if she was plugged into a Waymo charging station all night because she was jacked up on MAGA bug juice and spewing cult talking points in machine gun fashion.

LEAVITT: And nobody knows what it means to accomplish peace through strength better than President Trump. He is the one who came up with that motto and that foreign policy doctrine, and he successfully implemented it in his first term. And this is one of many steps he is taking to successfully implement peace in his second term. The president wants to see a peaceful and prosperous Middle East. He talked about that extensively when we took that historic trip to Saudi Arabia. And he talked about how the Iranian terrorist regime was bringing down the rest of the region, and our Gulf partners and allies agree with that sentiment. So the president wants peace. Sometimes you have to use strength to achieve it, and he's not afraid to use strength.

When American lives are lost because of Trump's bombing raid on Iran, talk to me about the peacemaker.

These people are ridiculous. Leavitt is too unqualified to know anything about Ronald Reagan or anyone before Trump if it's not fed to her.

Trump governs by slogans, recycled garbage, lies, and narcissistic impulses. He's scripting a reality show, not running a government.

Leavitt is too unqualified to know any better, but she can gaslight like a pro.