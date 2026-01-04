Huckabee Hints Iran Is On The Hit List, Too

On the same day that President Peace Prize attacked Venezuela and threatened Cuba, Trump’s ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, announced on Newsmax that attacking Iran is also under consideration.

“Let’s hope that nobody has to go in militarily and take down Iran," Huckabee said. "Maybe the people will do it from within. That'd be the best solution of all, and bring them into a sense of civilization. They once were really the most progressive and extraordinarily culturally advanced part of this, part of the whole world.”

Yeah, just what Americans want is another war… not.

Ironically, Huckabee criticized Iran for “trying to build weapons to kill people in other parts of the world, rather than build a better life for the Iranian people.”

Does Huckabee not know that his boss and the ruling Republicans deprived millions of Americans affordable health insurance just two days before bombing Venezuela? Or that Trump and the GOP recently voted to deprive more Americans of food benefits? That is, in case Secretary Brainworm doesn’t kill them first with his quack “public health” policies?

It’s hard to imagine this former Fox News host wouldn’t know. More likely, he doesn’t care.