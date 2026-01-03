Trump Bombs Venezuela, Kidnaps President Maduro And His Wife

Early Saturday morning, Trump authorized a large-scale military assault on the sovereign nation of Venezuela, dropping bombs over several areas of the country. He also kidnapped President Nicolas Maduro and his wife:

Note that Trump specifies that it was done in coordination with law enforcement so that he can defend this illegal military strike under the color of the law. Trump had previously identified the Maduro administration as a terrorist group because Venezuela is rich in oil and precious metals and has almost no Epstein files.

Rep Melanie Stansbury condemned Trump's actions and demanded that Congress take immediate action:

Rep Mike Lee, on the other hand, made an initial feint of being upset before quickly dropping to his knees and performing fellatio on Trump:

There's been no word from the Nobel Peace Prize board on how small Trump's chances are of receiving anything besides scorn and derision.