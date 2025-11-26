Nobel Prize Winner Pushes Fake Venezuela Election Fix Story For Trump

As we've seen again and again in South America, our surrogates line up the propaganda and we go in with the U.S. military. Here we go again. Via the New York Times:

As the Trump administration weighs using force to overthrow President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela, former diplomats and even some prominent critics of Mr. Maduro worry that his political opponents in Venezuela are promoting exaggerated claims and falsehoods to justify a U.S. intervention.

Maria Corina Machado, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in October and is considered the opposition’s de facto leader, has recently amplified debunked claims that Mr. Maduro fixed elections in the United States, aligning herself closely with President Trump and his allies.

“I have no doubt that Nicolás Maduro, Jorge Rodríguez and many others are the masterminds of a system that has rigged elections in many countries, including the U.S.,” Ms. Machado told Bloomberg News, referring to Venezuela’s president and the head of its National Assembly.

Mr. Trump followed over the weekend by amplifying unproven assertions that Venezuela interfered in the 2020 election.