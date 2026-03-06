Guess What? Kristi's Not The One Lying About Her Expensive Ads

I remembered Kristi Noem talking about how Trump told her to make ads thanking him for closing the border, but I couldn't remember where I saw it. Fortunately, Heather "Digby" Parton did. It was from a Rolling Stone piece more than a year ago.

The ad campaign amounts to an extremely expensive taxpayer-funded propaganda blitz to scare off migrants and to flatter Trump on television. On Friday, Trump’s DHS secretary entertained the CPAC high-roller audience with her account of how Trump orchestrated the whole thing. Noem said that Trump instructed that he didn’t want to be in the ads himself, telling her: “I want you in the ads, and I want your face in the ads … but I want the first ad, I want you to thank me. I want you to thank me for closing the border.”

I just love how the enthusiastic media lapdogs slurped up Trump's false version and spat it out without question.

You'd think that after years of this narcissistic boor lying every time he opens his mouth, they'd at least recognize the theme. Glitzy expensive ads praising him for his mastery? Of COURSE it was Trump. And he was probably the one who got Sen. Kennedy to hound her at the hearings!

I heard this "fake news" story repeated at least a half-dozen times this morning.