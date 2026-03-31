Kristi Noem 'Blindsided' By News That Her Husband Is A Cross-Dressing Cuck

Kristi Noem, the fierce defender of "biological truth" who banned gender-affirming care for minors, pushed transgender sports bans, and helped implement executive orders against "gender ideology extremism," now finds herself "devastated" and "blindsided" because her own husband was reportedly living a secret double life—complete with pink hot-pants, balloon-stuffed shirts for "huge, huge ridiculous boobs," and flirty chats in the bimbofication scene.

Yeah, her husband, Byron, 56, has been dressing up and paying adult entertainers to talk dirty, according to the Daily Mail, and confirmed by Noem via the New York Post.

See, we're not making this up:



Secret double life of Kristi Noem's crossdressing husband Bryon: The pouting 'busty bimbo' photos and trove of explicit messages https://t.co/AwF7Fr52EQ pic.twitter.com/XtJKTSLMPi — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) March 31, 2026

The outlet reports that is had reviewed "hundreds of messages involving three women from the 'bimbofication' scene – where porn performers transform themselves into real-life Barbie dolls by pumping colossal amounts of saline into their breasts." In those, Byron Noem "lavished praise on their surgically-enhanced bodies, confessed his lust for 'huge, huge ridiculous boobs,' and even made indiscreet remarks about his 34-year marriage to Kristi Noem.

And this from the "family values" party is the peak of hypocrisy, like railing against anyone who dares blur gender lines in public policy, only to discover the blurring happening right at your dinner table. At least she's asking for prayers and privacy—standards she never quite extended to the people whose lives she legislated over. Classic "rules for thee, but not for the guy in the flesh-colored skin suit."

Kristi Noem is devastated by the news of her cross-dressing husband, with whom she has been married since 1992.

“Ms. Noem is devastated. The family was blindsided by this, and they ask for privacy and prayers at the time,” Noem’s representatives told the New York Post.

Oh, please. Just stop. We all know that Corey Lewandowski is her side piece, so this all makes sense, really. It wouldn't surprise us one bit if she leaked it to justify her out and proud affair with Lewandowski.

Former CIA officer Marc Polymeropoulos told the Daily Mail, “If a media organization can find this out, you can assume with a high degree of confidence that a hostile intelligence service knows this as well.”

And you know they knew. Do we care that he cross-dresses? No, we don't. But we do care about the hypocrisy of it all, and the fact that a hostile government potentially has a nice, fat folder on Mr. Noem's activities. You know, for blackmail and whatnot.