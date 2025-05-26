Crockett Mocks Noem: All She's Good For Is A 'Photo Op'

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) tore into Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem for her latest photo op in Israel.

As Noem was posing for cameras at the Western Wall in Jerusalem on Sunday, MSNBC's Alex Witt asked Crockett if she expected the Trump official to accomplish anything while in the country.

"Is it about a quick discussion about what happened tragically this last week in Washington?" Witt wondered, referring to the shooting of two Israeli embassy staffers. "Donald Trump wanting to negotiate with Iran? I mean, there's a lot of possibilities what discussions could be about."

"Yeah, you went over all of the kind of sane things that this could be about," Crockett replied. "But I have found a lack of sanity from this administration. I have found them to be more decisive when it comes to making sure that they've got a good photo op."

"And so as far as I'm concerned, I doubt that there's anything of substance that she probably is over there to deal with," she noted. "I doubt that she is going to decide to have a conversation about what happened to those two young people that work for the Israeli embassy and talk about potential security measures."

"I doubt it is anything of substance. You just had a good photo op, and I think that that's probably all Kristi Noem is good for is a photo op."