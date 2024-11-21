Crockett Schools GOP White Men On What Oppression Really Is

On Wednesday, those poor, "oppressed" white male congressman were sniveling on how hard they have it and all the trials and tribulations they have to endure because of the oppression they are under. Representative Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) was not about to put up with that noise and laid into them, tearing them up one side and down the other, leaving nothing of them but smoldering ruins:

There has been no oppression for the white man in this country. You tell me which white men were dragged out of their homes. You tell me which one of them got dragged all the way across an ocean and told that you were gonna go and work. We are gonna steal your wives. We are gonna rape your wives. That didn't happen, that is oppression. We didn't ask to be here. We not the same migrants that y'all constantly come up against. We didn't run away from home, we were stolen. So yeah, we are gonna sit here and be offended when you wanna sit here and act like, and don't let it escape you, that it is white men on this side of the aisle telling us, people of color on this side of the aisle, that y'all are the ones being oppressed, that y'all are the ones that are being harmed.

It's takes a lot of gall for these Republican man to even make that claim. The worst part is that they are just starting to feel emboldened and it will get a lot worse before it gets better. Thankfully, we have people like Reps. Crockett, Lee, AOC and the squad to stand the line and make sure that these white privileged thugs know that they're going to pay for everything they try to do to the country.